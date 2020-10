Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS NATIONAL INTEGRATED INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND HAS CUT 1% STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN AUG 3 AND OCT 9, TAKING ITS HOLDINGS TO 4.61%