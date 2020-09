Sept 11 (Reuters) - Shenzhen New Land Tool Planning & Architectural Design Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS WORTH UP TO 460 MILLION YUAN ($67.32 million) Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/33ihL4q Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8335 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)