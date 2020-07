July 26 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Qixin Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, PARTY ACTING IN CONCERT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL 29.99% STAKE IN THE COMPANY FOR 1.1 BILLION YUAN ($156.83 million)

* SAYS CO'S OWNERSHIP TO CHANGE AFTER THE TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3hCWLe9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0140 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)