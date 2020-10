Oct 29 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp executives, speaking on a conference call:

* TC ENERGY SEES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY FROM GROWTH OF HYDROGEN ECONOMY-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* TC ENERGY SEES OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD POWER STORAGE ORGANICALLY AS ECONOMY ELECTRIFIES-COO

* TC ENERGY COO SAYS HAS 'SENT OUT FEELERS' REGARDING ACQUISITIONS, WILL BE PATIENT (Reporting by Rod Nickel)