Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filings:

* TENCENT'S PRESIDENT MARTIN LAU CHI-PING SOLD A COMBINED 500,000 SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON OCT 8-9 WITH AVG PRICE OF HK$533.3761 ($68.82) AND HK$541.1467 PER SHARE RESPECTIVELY - HKEX FILINGS

* LAU'S LONG POSITION IN TENCENT REMAINS AT 0.57% AFTER THE TRANSACTIONS - HKEX FILINGS Source text in English: https://bit.ly/2IuWxJR; https://bit.ly/374tdUM Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)