Oct 22 (Reuters) - Tianjin 712 Communication & Broadcasting Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER TCL TECHNOLOGY PLANS TO UNLOAD UP TO 6% STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN NOV 16, 2020 AND MAY 15, 2021 Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3ofkYvb Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)