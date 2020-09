Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tianyu Eco-Environment Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT WINS BID FOR RENOVATION PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT 500 MILLION YUAN ($73.03 million) Source text for Eikon: https://bit.ly/2GzLsWL Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)