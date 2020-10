BRIEF-Tiktok Says Co Partnering With Fact Checkers To Cut Discoverability Of Content Prematurely Claiming Win Before Results Of U.S. Elections Confirmed By AP

Oct 28 (Reuters) - TIKTOK:

* TIKTOK-PARTNERING WITH FACT CHECKERS TO CUT DISCOVERABILITY OF CONTENT PREMATURELY CLAIMING WIN BEFORE RESULTS OF US ELECTIONS CONFIRMED BY AP

* TIKTOK- IF CLAIMS ON ELECTION RESULTS CAN'T BE VERIFIED OR FACT-CHECKING IS INCONCLUSIVE, WE'LL LIMIT DISTRIBUTION OF THE CONTENT

* TIKTOK- STARTING NOVEMBER 3, WE'LL ADD NEW, TIMELY RESOURCES TO THE ELECTION GUIDE WE INTRODUCED LAST MONTH

* TIKTOK- CO TO ALSO ADD A BANNER POINTING VIEWERS TO ELECTION GUIDE ON CONTENT WITH UNVERIFIABLE CLAIMS ABOUT VOTING, PREMATURE DECLARATIONS OF VICTORY Source : https://bit.ly/2TvdHt7