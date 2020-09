Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT HAS SOLD 2.5 MILLION SHARES IN UNIGROUP GUOXIN , OR 0.4% STAKE, FOR 298.9 MILLION YUAN ($44.13 million) BETWEEN SEPT 17 AND SEPT 21 Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/32PCVry Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7729 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)