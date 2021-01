BRIEF-Twitter Announces Permanent Suspension Of @realDonaldTrump account

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER INC - PERMANENTLY SUSPENDED THE ACCOUNT OF @REALDONALDTRUMP DUE TO THE RISK OF FURTHER INCITEMENT OF VIOLENCE

* TWITTER INC - AFTER CLOSE REVIEW OF RECENT TWEETS FROM THE @REALDONALDTRUMP ACCOUNT AND THE CONTEXT AROUND THEM, CO PERMANENTLY SUSPENDED THE ACCOUNT

* TWITTER INC - DETERMINED THAT TWO TWEETS FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP'S ACCOUNT ON JAN. 8 ARE IN VIOLATION OF "THE GLORIFICATION OF VIOLENCE POLICY"

* TWITTER - DETERMINED THAT 2 TWEETS FROM @REALDONALDTRUMP ON JAN. 8 WERE HIGHLY LIKELY TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO REPLICATE CRIMINAL ACTS THAT TOOK PLACE AT U.S. CAPITOL

* TWITTER - DETERMINATION TO SUSPEND @REALDONALDTRUMP ACCOUNT IS BASED ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS

* TWITTER - DETERMINATION TO SUSPEND @REALDONALDTRUMP ACCOUNT IS BASED ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS

* TWITTER - DETERMINATION TO SUSPEND @REALDONALDTRUMP ACCOUNT INCLUDES FACTORS LIKE, PLANS FOR FUTURE ARMED PROTESTS HAVE ALREADY BEGUN PROLIFERATING