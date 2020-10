Oct 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER'S VIJAYA GADDE SAYS CO TO NO LONGER REMOVE HACKED CONTENT UNLESS IT IS DIRECTLY SHARED BY HACKERS OR THOSE ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM - TWEET

* TWITTER'S VIJAYA GADDE SAYS CO WILL LABEL TWEETS TO PROVIDE CONTEXT INSTEAD OF BLOCKING LINKS FROM BEING SHARED ON TWITTER

* TWITTER'S VIJAYA GADDE SAYS CO DECIDED TO MAKE CHANGES TO IT'S HACKED MATERIALS POLICY AND HOW IT ENFORCES IT