BRIEF-Twitter Says Attackers Accessed Tools Only Available To Internal Support Teams To Target 130 Twitter Accounts

July 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER SAYS CONTINUING FORENSIC REVIEW OF ALL OF THE ACCOUNTS TO CONFIRM ALL ACTIONS THAT MAY HAVE BEEN TAKEN

* TWITTER SAYS ATTACKERS WERE ABLE TO INITIATE A PASSWORD RESET, LOGIN TO THE ACCOUNT, AND SEND TWEETS FOR 45 OF THE TARGETED ACCOUNTS

* TWITTER SAYS ATTACKERS ACCESSED TOOLS ONLY AVAILABLE TO OUR INTERNAL SUPPORT TEAMS TO TARGET 130 TWITTER ACCOUNTS

* TWITTER - FOR UP TO EIGHT TWITTER ACCOUNTS INVOLVED, ATTACKERS TOOK STEP OF DOWNLOADING THE ACCOUNT'S INFORMATION THROUGH OUR "YOUR TWITTER DATA" TOOL

* TWITTER SAYS NONE OF THE EIGHT ACCOUNTS WHOSE ACCOUNT INFORMATION WAS DOWNLOADED THROUGH "YOUR TWITTER DATA" TOOL WERE VERIFIED ACCOUNTS