July 22 (Reuters) -

* TWITTER - BELIEVE THAT FOR UPTO 36 OF 130 TARGETED ACCOUNTS IN RECENT HACK, ATTACKERS ACCESSED DM INBOX, INCLUDING 1 ELECTED OFFICIAL IN NETHERLANDS

* TWITTER SAYS TO DATE IT HAS NO INDICATION THAT ANY OTHER FORMER OR CURRENT ELECTED OFFICIAL HAD THEIR DMS ACCESSED

* TWITTER, ON RECENT HACK, SAYS ATTACKERS WERE ABLE TO VIEW PERSONAL INFORMATION INCLUDING EMAIL ADDRESSES AND PHONE NUMBERS Source text: [ID:https://bit.ly/3juuyYE] Further company coverage: