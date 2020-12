Dec 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER ON IRELAND'S DPC FINE SAYS CONSEQUENCE OF STAFFING BETWEEN DEC 25, 2018-JAN 1, 2019 RESULTED IN CO NOTIFYING REGULATOR OUTSIDE NOTICE PERIOD

* TWITTER SAYS CO WORKED CLOSELY WITH THE IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSION TO SUPPORT THEIR INVESTIGATION - TWEET

* TWITTER,ON DPC IRELAND'S INVESTIGATION, SAYS TAKE FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR MISTAKE; REMAIN FULLY COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PRIVACY AND DATA OF CUSTOMERS