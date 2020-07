BRIEF-Twitter Says Detected What We Believe To Be A Coordinated Social Engineering Attack

July 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER - DETECTED WHAT WE BELIEVE TO BE A COORDINATED SOCIAL ENGINEERING ATTACK BY PEOPLE WHO SUCCESSFULLY TARGETED SOME EMPLOYEES

* TWITTER - LOOKING INTO WHAT OTHER MALICIOUS ACTIVITY THEY MAY HAVE CONDUCTED OR INFO THEY MAY HAVE ACCESSED

* TWITTER - INTERNALLY, WE'VE TAKEN SIGNIFICANT STEPS TO LIMIT ACCESS TO INTERNAL SYSTEMS AND TOOLS WHILE OUR INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING

* TWITTER - ONCE CO BECAME AWARE OF INCIDENT, IMMEDIATELY LOCKED DOWN THE AFFECTED ACCOUNTS AND REMOVED TWEETS POSTED BY THE ATTACKERS

* TWITTER - LOCKED ACCOUNTS THAT WERE COMPROMISED AND WILL RESTORE ACCESS TO ORIGINAL ACCOUNT OWNER ONLY WHEN WE ARE CERTAIN WE CAN DO SO SECURELY