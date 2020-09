BRIEF-Twitter Says Suspended Five Twitter Accounts For Platform Manipulation That Co Can Reliably Attribute To Russian State Actors

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER SAYS "SUSPENDED FIVE TWITTER ACCOUNTS FOR PLATFORM MANIPULATION THAT WE CAN RELIABLY ATTRIBUTE TO RUSSIAN STATE ACTORS"

* TWITTER SAYS ACCOUNTS PURPORTED TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH A WEBSITE CALLED PEACEDATA, WHICH PUBLISHES A RANGE OF CONTENT ABOUT GLOBAL POLITICAL ISSUES

* TWITTER SAYS "GOING FORWARD, LINKS TO CONTENT FROM PEACEDATA'S SITE WILL BE BLOCKED FROM BEING SHARED ON OUR SERVICE"

* TWITTER SAYS THE ACCOUNTS ACHIEVED LITTLE IMPACT ON TWITTER AND WERE IDENTIFIED AND REMOVED QUICKLY

* TWITTER SAYS EXISTING LINKS WILL BE DE-AMPLIFIED ACROSS THE SERVICE Source text - https://bit.ly/32EPkNu Further company coverage: