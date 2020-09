Sept 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Spokesperson:

* TWITTER SPOKESPERSON, ON TWITTER ACCOUNT OF INDIAN PM MODI'S PERSONAL WEBSITE GETTING HACKED, SAYS "AWARE OF THIS ACTIVITY"

* TWITTER SPOKESPERSON SAYS HAVE TAKEN STEPS TO SECURE COMPROMISED ACCOUNT, AFTER ACCOUNT OF INDIAN PM MODI'S PERSONAL WEBSITE HACKED

* TWITTER SPOKESPERSON SAYS WE ARE NOT AWARE OF ADDITIONAL ACCOUNTS BEING IMPACTED