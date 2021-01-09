BRIEF-U.S. accuses Deutsche Bank of concealing bribes, manipulating precious metals futures

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche bank, which entered a deferred prosecution agreement with u.s. Prosecutors, agrees to pay $43.3 million in disgorgement, interest in parallel civil settlement with securities and exchange commission -- court filing u.s. Prosecutors accused deutsche bank of falsely concealing bribes paid to a client's 'decisionmaker' in saudi arabia to retain that client's business -- court filing u.s. Prosecutors accused deutsche bank of falsely concealing millions of dollars of payments made to an intermediary acting as a proxy for an official in abu dhabi u.s. Prosecutors accused deutsche bank of books and records violations arising from the saudi- and abu dhabi-related payments, and other matters, from 2009 to 2016 u.s. Prosecutors accused deutsche bank of having from 2008 to 2013 manipulated precious metals futures markets, the subject of a prior civil settlement with the u.s. Commodity futures trading commission