BRIEF-U.S. CDC Statement On COVID-19 Vaccines and Severe Allergic Reactions

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS HAS LEARNED OF REPORTS THAT SOME PEOPLE HAVE EXPERIENCED SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTIONS, KNOWN AS ANAPHYLAXIS, AFTER GETTING COVID-19 VACCINE

* CDC- "IF YOU HAVE EVER HAD A SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTION" TO ANY INGREDIENT IN A COVID-19 VACCINE, RECOMMENDS "YOU SHOULD NOT GET THAT SPECIFIC VACCINE"

* CDC - RECOMMENDS PEOPLE WITH HISTORY OF SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTIONS NOT RELATED TO VACCINES OR INJECTABLE MEDICATIONS MAY STILL GET VACCINATED

* CDC - PEOPLE WITH HISTORY OF ALLERGIES TO ORAL MEDICATIONS OR FAMILY HISTORY OF SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTIONS MAY STILL GET VACCINATED

* CDC - PEOPLE WHO MIGHT HAVE A MILDER ALLERGY TO VACCINES MAY STILL GET VACCINATED

* CDC - "IF YOU HAVE A SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTION AFTER GETTING THE FIRST SHOT, YOU SHOULD NOT GET THE SECOND SHOT"