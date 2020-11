Nov 10 (Reuters) - UNITE SCOTLAND:

* SAYS UP TO 200 JOBS AT RISK AT PETROINEOS GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY DUE TO LOWER DEMAND FOR FUELS

* PETROINEOS WILL INITIATE FORMAL CONSULTATION WITH WORKFORCE & UNITE ON NOV. 16

* REQUESTED CO. TO UTILISE 5-MONTH EXTENSION OF UK GOVERNMENT'S FURLOUGH SCHEME TO PROVIDE MORE TIME TO EXPLORE ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS TO SAVE JOBS AT PLANT RELATED: PETROINEOS LOOKS TO MOTHBALL TWO UNITS OF ITS GRANGEMOUTH OIL REFINERY IN SCOTLAND (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru)