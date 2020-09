Sept 8 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC:

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS COMPANY COULD HAVE MOVED A QUARTER FASTER WHEN WORKING TO IMPROVE ITS OPERATIONAL CAPABILITY - BARCLAYS CONFERENCE

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC DOWNTURN IS INEVITABLE BUT UNCLEAR HOW WILL PLAY OUT BY COUNTRY

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS MAY SEE SOME GROSS MARGIN EROSION AS A RESULT OF CONSUMERS TRADING DOWN TO CHEAPER PRODUCTS

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS THERE IS STILL ROOM TO GROW MARGINS BUT DOESN'T THINK WILL BE AT THE SAME RATE AS RECENT YEARS

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS DOES NOT FEEL PRESSURE TO MOVE TOO QUICKLY ON TRANSFORMATIONAL ACQUISITIONS, AS STILL HAS ROOM TO GROW WITH CURRENT PORTFOLIO

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS WANTS TO STEP UP IN SKIN CARE, LUXURY BEAUTY AND HEALTH AND WELLBEING

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS EXPECTS STRONG SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR MOVE TO UK HEADQUARTERS, AND BELIEVES A PROPOSED DUTCH 'EXIT TAX' BILL WOULD BE BREACH OF EU LAW AND UK/DUTCH TAX TREATY

* UNILEVER SAYS WON'T SPECULATE ON ALL POTENTIAL PATHS IT COULD TAKE, BUT A HIGH PROBABILITY OF AN EXIT TAX WOULD NOT BE IN SHAREHOLDERS' INTEREST