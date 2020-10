Oct 2 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART - BASED ON CURRENT DEAL TERMS, WALMART EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE A NON-CASH LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.5 BILLION, AFTER TAX, IN FISCAL 2021.

* WALMART - EXPECTS EARNINGS PER SHARE DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY $0.25 IN THE FIRST FULL YEAR FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF ASDA TRANSACTION