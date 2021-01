Jan 28 (Reuters) -

* WEWORK IN TALKS TO COMBINE WITH SPAC OR RAISE MONEY PRIVATELY - WSJ

* WEWORK'S BOARD, CEO HAVE BEEN WEIGHING OFFERS FROM BOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AND AT LEAST ONE OTHER UNIDENTIFIED SPAC FOR SEVERAL WEEKS -WSJ

* WEWORK DEAL WITH SPAC AFFILIATED WITH BOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT &AT LEAST ONE OTHER UNIDENTIFIED ACQUISITION VEHICLE COULD VALUE CO AT SOME $10 BILLION - WSJ Source tex: https://on.wsj.com/3r4M1tR