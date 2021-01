BRIEF-WhatsApp Says Recent Update Does Not Expand Ability To Share Data With Facebook

Jan 15 (Reuters) - WhatsApp:

* WHATSAPP SAYS MOVING BACK DATE ON WHICH PEOPLE WILL BE ASKED TO REVIEW AND ACCEPT TERMS OF ITS RECENT UPDATE

* WHATSAPP SAYS NO ONE WILL HAVE THEIR ACCOUNT SUSPENDED OR DELETED ON FEBRUARY 8

* WHATSAPP SAYS WILL GO TO PEOPLE GRADUALLY TO REVIEW POLICY AT THEIR OWN PACE BEFORE NEW BUSINESS OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE ON MAY 15

* WHATSAPP SAYS "GOING TO DO A LOT MORE TO CLEAR UP MISINFORMATION AROUND HOW PRIVACY AND SECURITY WORKS ON WHATSAPP"

* WHATSAPP SAYS RECENT UPDATE DOES NOT EXPAND OUR ABILITY TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK

* WHATSAPP SAYS ITS RECENT UPDATE INCLUDES NEW OPTIONS PEOPLE WILL HAVE TO MESSAGE A BUSINESS ON WHATSAPP

* WHATSAPP SAYS ITS RECENT UPDATE PROVIDES FURTHER TRANSPARENCY ABOUT HOW WE COLLECT AND USE DATA

* WHATSAPP SAYS IT CANNOT SEE USERS' SHARED LOCATION AND "WE DON'T SHARE YOUR CONTACTS WITH FACEBOOK"