Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wuhan Nusun Landscape Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS LANDSCAPE ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 118.2 MILLION YUAN ($17.03 million) WITH CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION'S UNIT Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/31TUzss Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9398 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)