Sept 7 (Reuters) - Xiamen C&D Inc:

* SAYS ITS UNIT'S INVESTMENT FIRM PLANS TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN HOLSIN ENGINEERING CONSULTING FOR UP TO 570 MILLION YUAN ($83.46 million)

* SAYS ITS UNIT'S INVESTMENT FIRM PLANS TO INVEST 395.2 MILLION YUAN IN HOLSIN ENGINEERING CONSULTING'S SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2ZeWnf6; https://bit.ly/2Zf5e0t Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8297 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)