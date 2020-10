Oct 20 (Reuters) - Xiamen Xinde Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY 806.5 MILLION SHARES IN CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES FOR ABOUT HK$1.4 BILLION ($180.65 million)

* SAYS THE SHARES CARRYING 29.9% OF VOTING RIGHTS OF CHINA ZHENGTON'S TOTALISSUED SHARES Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/35gO1po Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)