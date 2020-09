Sept 29 (Reuters) - Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS COKING UPGRADE PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF 2.5 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIAL PARK PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF 2.2 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2HB4ixb; https://bit.ly/2GoFqrO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)