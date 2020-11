Nov 3 (Reuters) - Yanan Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SELL 74.2 % STAKE IN JIANGSU JIUJIUJIU TECHNOLOGY TO SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY FOR 2.2 BILLION YUAN ($329.24 million)

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SELL 13% STAKE IN JIUJIUJIU TECHNOLOGY FOR ABOUT 390 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3kZsKaE Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6820 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)