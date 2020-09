Aug 31 (Reuters) - Youngor Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNIT'S CONSORTIUM WINS LAND AUCTION FOR 1.9 BILLION YUAN ($277.45 million) IN NINGBO CITY

* SAYS AS OF AUG 31, IT HAS SOLD 97.66 MLN SHARES IN BANK OF NINGBO FOR 3.22 BLN YUAN, WITH INVESTMENT GAIN OF 1.60 BLN YUAN Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2QEf5Ij Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)