Sept 23 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 17.86% STAKE IN FUEL CELL FIRM FOR 110 MILLION YUAN ($16.18 million)

* SAYS IT WILL OWN 26.34% STAKE IN THE FUEL CELL FIRM AFTER TRANSACTIONS AND BECOMES THE SECOND LARGEST SHAREHOLDER Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3coE4JD Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7999 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)