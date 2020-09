Sept 2 (Reuters) - Zhongyan Technology Co Ltd

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE 732.70 MILLION YUAN ($107.32 million) AT 30.16 YUAN PER SHARE IN ITS INITIAL SHARE PUBLIC OFFERING IN SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3jO6hwf ($1 = 6.8272 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)