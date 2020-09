Sept 10 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp:

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO BUY 24% STAKE IN MICROELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY FIRM FROM NATIONAL INTEGRATED CIRCUIT INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND

* ZTE SAYS IT, UNIT SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH TWO FIRMS TO RECEIVE FUNDING OF A COMBINED 2.6 BILLION YUAN ($380.47 million) TO FUND THE ACQUISITION Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/35oKKWI Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8336 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)