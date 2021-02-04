Britain and EU vow to work together to resolve issues around N.Ireland protocol

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union said they will work to find solutions to resolve issues around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol after a row that threatens to reopen a rift that dominated years of Brexit talks.

After a call between British minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday, they released a joint statement saying they will keep in close contact as the work progresses and will meet again next week in London.

In the statement, the two sides said they "would immediately work intensively to find solutions to outstanding issues, to be addressed through the Joint Committee".

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill)