Britain and U.S. discuss need to tackle Iran, cooperate on China

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain said foreign secretary Dominic Raab spoke with new U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and discussed the need to tackle what they viewed as "destabilising behaviour" by Iran, and to hold China to its international commitments.

"They discussed the opportunities to work together on a shared agenda, to reinforce democratic values across the world and to strengthen the two countries' global alliance," a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said. (Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)