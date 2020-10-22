Britain begins roll-out of rapid COVID tests to schools

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain has begun rolling out rapid, lateral-flow COVID-19 tests to schools and universities, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, adding that much more of life could return closer to normal if a regular mass-testing system were established.

"Yesterday, we began the rollout of lateral-flow tests to schools and universities. Lateral-flow tests don't require a lab or a machine. The kit gives you the result within minutes," Hancock said, adding millions of the tests had been purchased.

"If we can deliver a mass testing solution, so pupils in a bubble don't have to isolate for a fortnight when one in the bubble tests positive, we will not only help control the spread of the virus, we will ... help schools and teachers and parents to live their lives much closer to normal."

(Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)