Britain can meet energy demand this winter -National Grid

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain will have enough power and gas to meet demand gas this winter, even after the Brexit transition period ends, National Grid said on Thursday.

National Grid expects total winter gas demand to be 50.9 billion cubic metres, comparable to 2019/20, it said in its 2020/21 winter outlook report.

The surplus power margin is forecast at 4.8 gigawatts (GW), which is lower than last winter but still within acceptable standards, it said.