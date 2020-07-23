Britain did not vote for Brexit because of Russian pressure - PM Johnson

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain did not vote to leave the European Union in 2016 because of any pressure from Russia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, after a report said the government had failed to investigate whether Moscow had meddled in the referendum.

"The people of this country didn't vote to leave the EU because of pressure from Russia or Russian interference - they voted because they wanted to take back control," Johnson told lawmakers.

"It is the UK that leads the world in caution about Russian interference," he added. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)