Britain, EU make technical progress in talks but gaps remain - PM's spokesman

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union made "some progress" in trade talks this week but differences still exist, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday, repeating the gaps between the two sides were on fisheries and the level playing field.

"Some progress has been made this week, primarily in technical areas of the negotiations, but there are still differences, with fisheries being the starkest," he told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)