Britain, EU seek special session of UN rights forum on Myanmar crisis

GENEVA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's envoy said on Monday it had submitted a request for a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council to address the crisis in Myanmar, where the military seized power a week ago.

Ambassador Julian Braithwaite told an organisational meeting of the Geneva forum that it was making the request together with the European Union. "This is in response to the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar and the arbitrary detention of democratically elected politicians and civil society by the military. This has grave implications for human rights in the country," he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge;)