Britain expects millions to receive COVID vaccine by year-end - Hancock

08 Dec 2020 / 16:15 H.

    LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said he expected millions of people in the country to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 by Christmas.

    Britain was the first country globally to begin mass inoculations on Tuesday with a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

    "We've got a millions of doses we expect to arrive before the end of the year," Hancock told BBC TV.

    Asked how quickly people would receive the shot, he said: "Millions by the end of year."

    (Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

