Britain expects U.S. to follow with Belarus sanctions, says Raab

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he expected the United States to follow suit with sanctions on Belarus after Britain and Canada imposed travel bans and asset freezes on President Alexander Lukashenko and others.

"The U.S. side, I expect them to follow suit," Raab told a parliamentary committee.

"I think there's a feeling ... they want to see some leadership from Europe."

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Costas Pitas)