Britain hopes for satisfactory outcome to Internal Market row, says PM's spokesman

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain hopes for a satisfactory outcome to a row over its Internal Market Bill, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, confirming the government had not sent a reply to a formal notice from the European Commission.

The European Union launched legal action against Britain last month over legislation the government says is needed to ensure free-flowing trade in the United Kingdom but which Brussels says undercuts an earlier divorce agreement. It gave Britain one month in which to reply.

"We are committed to working through the joint committee process to find a satisfactory outcome for both sides - that is our overriding priority," the spokesman said, adding that Britain had not sent a response. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)