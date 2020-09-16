Britain is pursuing EU fisheries deal based on Norway arrangement - PM's spokesman

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain is pursuing a deal on fisheries with the European Union that is based on the bloc's arrangement with Norway, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday after two EU sources told Reuters London had offered tentative concessions.

"Our position on fisheries has been consistent throughout," the spokesman told reporters when asked whether Britain had made concessions.

"We've been clear that we won't accept any proposals which compromise our sovereignty of our own fishing waters ... The draft UK-EU fisheries framework agreement is based on the bilateral arrangement with Norway that the EU already has, that continues to be our approach." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)