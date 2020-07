LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Britain is close to agreeing a 500 million pound ($624 million) supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said that Britain was considering taking an option to buy the vaccine should it work in human trials, which are due to begin in September.

($1 = 0.8011 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)