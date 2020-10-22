Britain protects pork pies, whisky and lamb with new scheme after EU exit

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - New rules to guarantee the authenticity and origin of traditional British foods, such as Stilton cheese and Melton Mowbray pork pies after the end of the UK's Brexit transition period, were set out by the government on Thursday.

Britain left the European Union at the end of January and an 11-month transition period ends on Dec. 31. It is not yet clear what sort of relationship Britain and the EU will have from next January, with the two sides due to resume trade talks later on Thursday.

At the end of the transition period, the new and independent Geographical Indications (GI) schemes will ensure popular and traditional produce from across Britain will be granted special status to mark out their authenticity and origin.

Products such as Scotch whisky, Welsh lamb and Cornish clotted cream will also be covered by the schemes.

Producers whose foods are granted GI status will benefit from intellectual property protection so that others cannot imitate them.

New logos can be displayed on all British produce which is given GI status.

"The new UK protected food name scheme will replace the old EU one and will ensure that we continue to recognise and celebrate protected food names and local recipes across our country," said environment secretary George Eustice. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)