Britain's Dixons Carphone profit falls, skips final dividend

July 15 (Reuters) - Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone said on Wednesday annual group profit halved due to underperformance of its mobile unit, while coronavirus-induced restrictions hit sales at its stores even as online sales rose.

The UK-based group abandoned its final dividend for the year and also did not issue an outlook after its adjusted pretax profit for the year ended May 2 fell to 166 million pounds ($208.81 million) from 339 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7950 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)