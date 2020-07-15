SEARCH
Britain's Dixons Carphone profit falls, skips final dividend

15 Jul 2020 / 14:21 H.

    July 15 (Reuters) - Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone said on Wednesday annual group profit halved due to underperformance of its mobile unit, while coronavirus-induced restrictions hit sales at its stores even as online sales rose.

    The UK-based group abandoned its final dividend for the year and also did not issue an outlook after its adjusted pretax profit for the year ended May 2 fell to 166 million pounds ($208.81 million) from 339 million pounds last year.

