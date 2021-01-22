Britain's John Lewis lifts profit guidance after strong Christmas

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's John Lewis Partnership lifted its annual profit forecast after better than expected trading during the Christmas period.

The department stores and Waitrose supermarket chain owner said it now expected its profits to be ahead of guidance provided in September when it forecast a small loss or a small profit for the 2020/21 period.

The group also said it had decided to repay a COVID-19 loan of 300 million pounds ($410 million) to the government two months early as it believes it has sufficient liquidity for the future.

It will publish its annual results on Mar. 11. ($1 = 0.7310 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)