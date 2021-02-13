Britain's Karim Khan elected International Criminal Court prosecutor

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Parties to the International Criminal Court on Friday elected Britain's Karim Khan as the new prosecutor for a nine-year term starting June 16.

Khan won a secret ballot, beating out three other candidates to replace lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The 123-member Hague-based court, which began work nearly 20 years ago, handles war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Stephanie van der Berg Editing by Chris Reese)