LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's has followed market leader Tesco and Morrisons in deciding to forgo business rates relief on its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group said it would now pay 410 million pounds ($549.5 million) of business rates in its year to March 2021.

